The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Lipscomb defeated Kennesaw State 85-73 on Jan. 9. Lipscomb faces NJIT at home on Thursday. Kennesaw State faces Florida Gulf Coast at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.