Marco Siderman threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns but also had a tipped pass returned 50 yards for a pick-6 by Major Jordan for the Leopards’ lone touchdown. Sluka added 97 passing yards. Peter Oliver ran for 105 yards on 18 carries.
The Holy Cross defense, which held Lehigh to negative rushing yards in a 31-12 win last week, gave up only 33 yards on the ground to the Leopards (3-6, 2-2) and also had seven sacks.
The Crusaders are off to their best start since opening at 7-1 in 2009.
