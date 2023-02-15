Ash and Citadel host Furman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (21-6, 12-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 4-10 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -15; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the Furman Paladins after Austin Ash scored 21 points in Citadel’s 76-70 loss to the Samford Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have gone 4-8 at home. Citadel is eighth in the SoCon with 12.2 assists per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 2.9.

The Paladins have gone 12-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman is third in the SoCon shooting 35.0% from deep. Jonny Lawrence leads the Paladins shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ash averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Clark is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

JP Pegues is averaging 10.5 points and four assists for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

