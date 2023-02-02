Ash leads Citadel against VMI after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (5-18, 0-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -6; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the VMI Keydets after Austin Ash scored 24 points in Citadel’s 76-75 loss to the Chicago State Cougars. The Bulldogs are 4-6 on their home court. Citadel is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Keydets have gone 0-10 against SoCon opponents. VMI is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ash is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. Stephen Clark is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Citadel.

Sean Conway is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Keydets. Tyler Houser is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

