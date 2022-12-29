Ash scores 16, Citadel beats Chattanooga 76-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Austin Ash had 16 points in Citadel’s 76-68 win over Chattanooga on Thursday night.
The Mocs (8-6) were led in scoring by Jamal Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Jake Stephens added 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and five blocks for Chattanooga. Dalvin White also had nine points, five assists and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Citadel hosts Samford while Chattanooga visits Mercer.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.