Ash's 17 lead Citadel past VMI 60-52

LEXINGTON, Va. — Austin Ash’s 17 points helped Citadel defeat VMI 60-52 on Saturday.
The Keydets (5-16, 0-8) were led by Asher Woods, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 13 points and four steals for VMI. In addition, Sean Conway had 10 points and six rebounds. The Keydets extended their losing streak to 10 straight.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Citadel visits Western Carolina and VMI travels to play UNC Greensboro.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.