Ashton-Langford leads Boston College against Syracuse after 21-point game

Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on the Syracuse Orange after Makai Ashton-Langford scored 21 points in Boston College's 70-65 overtime win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Orange have gone 6-3 at home. Syracuse is the top team in the ACC with 36.8 points in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 10.0.

The Eagles are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.0.

The Orange and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Ashton-Langford is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

