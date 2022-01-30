Femi Idukale finished with 14 points and five rebounds for the Panthers (8-13, 3-7). Jamarius Burton had 13 points, while Ithiel Horton totaled 11 points off the bench.
Boston College shot 45% from the floor and made 7 of 21 from 3-point range. Pittsburgh shot just 35% overall and made 5 of 18 from distance.
Boston College travels to play Virginia on Tuesday. Pittsburgh plays at Wake Forest on Wednesday.
