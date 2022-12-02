Ashworth scores 27 as Utah State defeats Utah Tech 86-81

LOGAN, Utah — Steven Ashworth scored 27 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Utah Tech 86-81 on Thursday night.
Cameron Gooden led the Trailblazers (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and five assists. Dancell Leter added 17 points and two steals for Utah Tech. In addition, Noa Gonsalves finished with 15 points.
Funk scored 12 points in the first half for Utah State, who went into halftime tied 36-36 with Utah Tech. Ashworth’s 16-point second half helped Utah State finish off the five-point victory.
