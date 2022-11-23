Ashworth scores 30, Utah State takes down Oral Roberts 95-85

Ashworth shot 9 for 11 (8 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (5-0). Taylor Funk scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Daniel Akin was 3-of-5 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.