Ashworth, Shulga lead Utah State past San Jose State 75-74

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOGAN, Utah — Steven Ashworth scored 19 points, Max Shulga sealed the victory with a free throw with five seconds left and Utah State rallied to beat San Jose State 75-74 on Saturday night. Ashworth added six assists for the Aggies (16-4, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Shulga had 15 points with five rebounds, while Daniel Akin scored 13.

Tibet Gorener finished with 20 points for the Spartans (12-8, 3-4). Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 17 points, four assists and three steals. Omari Moore contributed 16 points and eight assists.

Ashworth had 16 points in the second half for the Aggies, who trailed 37-30 at intermission.

NEXT UP

Utah State’s next game is Wednesday against San Diego State on the road. San Jose State hosts Air Force on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article