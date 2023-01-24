Ashworth, Utah State Aggies to visit Bradley, San Diego State Aztecs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah State Aggies (16-4, 5-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-4, 6-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Diego State and Utah State will play on Wednesday. The Aztecs are 9-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 4.0.

The Aggies are 5-2 against MWC opponents. Utah State leads college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 42.7% as a team from deep this season. Steven Ashworth paces them shooting 48.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Ashworth is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

