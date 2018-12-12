COLUMBIA, Mo. — Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic assault case against Missouri defensive end Tre Williams.

Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Susan Boresi said Wednesday the office received information that “made it impossible to prosecute,” including information from the victim.

The 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested Sunday in Columbia. A police report said a person with whom Williams had “an intimate relationship” was driving when an argument turned physical and officers saw evidence that supported the claim.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports team spokesman Chad Moller said Wednesday that Williams remained suspended indefinitely. He said the decision to overturn a suspension doesn’t come just from coach Barry Odom. No attorney is listed for Williams’ in online court records.

