TEAM LEADERS: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 19.2 points and four assists while Romello White has put up 10 points and nine rebounds. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 18 points and 6.9 rebounds while Ethan Thompson has put up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Thompson has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 18-2 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Arizona State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.2 points while giving up 66.2.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Arizona State offense has averaged 73.4 possessions per game this season, ranking the Sun Devils 28th nationally. Oregon State has not been as uptempo as the Sun Devils and is averaging only 66.8 possessions per game (ranked 295th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com