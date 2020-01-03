Three years under .500 can feel like a lifetime in college basketball.

“Milestones,” GW Coach Jamion Christian said Friday, relaxing over lunch before practice. “Big one, little ones. They’re all important. I’m not a believer in saying, ‘The past is the past,’ because I think being aware of the past is important. It would have been nice to have been over .500 in pre-conference. We didn’t quite get there. But when we do, that’ll be a step — with bigger ones to come.”

The Colonials lost to the Crimson that day to drop to 5-6 and will go into Sunday afternoon’s Atlantic-10 opener against St. Bonaventure with a 6-7 record — hardly eye-opening, but a pretty good start for a team that was 9-24 a year ago, fired its coach and has lost three starters to transfer since Christian took over last March.

That brief over .500 spasm came during Maurice Joseph’s second season as the coach at GW. Joseph had taken over under almost impossible circumstances, succeeding Mike Lonergan, who was fired in the fall of 2016 after an investigation into players’ allegations of verbal and emotional abuse that also revealed an ugly, internecine battle between Lonergan and Patrick Nero, the athletic director at the time. Joseph had spent his first season wearing an interim tag, which hurt recruiting almost as much as the bad publicity that came with Lonergan’s firing and subsequent lawsuit against the university, since settled out of court.

Christian knew everything that happened at the school when he took the job but didn’t hesitate when the chance came.

“You have to understand, I grew up watching Mike Jarvis’s GW teams on Home Team Sports all the time,” said Christian, from Quinton, Va., about 100 miles from the GW campus. “I loved Jarvis’s style. He’d get off the bench, yell at the officials, then turn around and say something funny to his players. I’ve always felt a connection to the place, which is why when I stood up at the press conference that day in March, it was almost a surreal moment for me.”

Christian played three seasons for Jim Phelan at Mount St. Mary’s, then played his senior year for Milan Brown when Phelan retired after 49 seasons and 830 wins. He was an assistant at four schools before being hired to coach his alma mater in 2012. Six years and two NCAA tournament bids later, he succeeded Jimmy Patsos at Siena. One season after that came the GW opportunity.

Christian is compared most often to one of his former bosses, Shaka Smart, because he’s a believer in the “Havoc” style, attacking teams defensively for 94 feet whenever possible, and matching Smart’s equally frenetic demeanor on the bench. Like Smart, Christian’s working hard for all 40 minutes.

But he would be the first to tell you he is a student of all coaching philosophies, not just the ones he was exposed to firsthand.

“When I first got into coaching, I would pick one coach each summer and study everything possible about them,” he said. “I started with Phil Jackson when he was still with the Lakers. I went on to guys like Jerry Sloan, Tom Izzo and Rick Majerus. I’ve studied Mike Krzyzewski at different times for years. You can learn something from any of those guys. They’re all different except for one thing: They all won.”

Christian didn’t just look at tape or read the writings of the coaching royals. He called beat writers who covered them to get a sense of what they had learned from being around the coaches and others who knew them well: assistants, former players. It was a little bit like taking a graduate level course in coaching every summer.

It was Phelan who taught Christian a lesson early in his stint at Mount St. Mary’s that sticks with him, especially nowadays as he goes through the GW rebuild.

“We had played LIU-Brooklyn one night and they were very good,” he said. “They beat us pretty badly. The next day I was sitting in my office moping when Coach [Phelan] walked in, looked at me and said, ‘You know, Jamion, there are going to be times when the other team’s better than you are. Sometimes a lot better.’ ”

Christian smiled. “Sounds pretty simple, but sometimes you need to remember that to keep from overreacting to losses.”

Harvard pulled away from Christian’s GW team on that December afternoon to win, 88-75. When it was over, Christian shrugged and said, “We lost because they were better than us.”

Christian, who is 37, is intent on cutting down the number of days he has to say that in the not-too-distant future. With the change in style on both offense and defense, three players who were starters last season left the program: Terry Nolan, Justin Mazzulla and D.J. Williams, who was the team’s leading scorer last winter.

On the flip side, GW benefited from the coaching change at Saint Joseph’s when point guard Jameer Nelson Jr., son of the former Hawks star, decommitted after Phil Martelli was fired and then landed in Foggy Bottom. Arnaldo Toro, who missed all of last season injured, has returned to play well inside.

Clearly, this is a work in progress. But Christian has one of those personalities that just doesn’t include down days or down minutes. Or seconds. He returned from a trip to Vermont, where the Colonials were beaten, 76-51, on New Year’s Eve by the perennially talented Catamounts, with a smile on his face.

“Hey, they’re very good,” he said. “I think that’s a great place to play. It’s a pretty campus. I like trips like that.”

He didn’t say, “except for the result.” That was apparent, but clearly wasn’t going to ruin the start of the new year for him.

Christian very much wants to win Sunday at home. But he sees the next step in his coaching life as a long-term project. He wants to make an impact — at GW and on his sport.

“I feel like we [minority coaches] missed an opportunity after John Thompson and Nolan Richardson,” he said, talking about the first two African American coaches to win national championships. “We didn’t built on their legacy. I think that’s something a lot of us need to be aware of going forward.”

He smiled. “John Thompson built something pretty special right here in Washington. Who’s to say it can’t happen again?”

It’s a long road from getting over .500 for the first time in three years to getting anywhere close to what Thompson achieved at Georgetown. Christian isn’t even a little bit intimidated by the task. He believes in himself — and the place where he’s landed.

