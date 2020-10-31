“We’re still having additions in our cases, and that’s something we’ve got to get our arms around and control it,” Alvarez said.
The Badgers (1-0) had been scheduled to play at Nebraska (0-1) on Saturday, but Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday they were calling off that game and pausing team activities for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program. The Wisconsin-Nebraska game won’t be rescheduled.
Wisconsin announced Wednesday that six players and six staffers – including head coach Paul Chryst – had tested positive since Oct. 24, the day after its season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois.
School officials updated that number Thursday by saying two more staffers and one additional player had tested positive. The Thursday update indicated the program had a total of 16 active cases, and that 15 of them had come since Oct. 24.
This story has been corrected to show that the Purdue-Wisconsin game is scheduled for Nov. 7, not Sept. 7.
