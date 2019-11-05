Eric Monroe hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in overtime and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. The Seawolves shot just 2 of 8 from the field after regulation.

Miles Latimer hit a 3-pointer to give Stony Brook a 62-61 lead with 19 seconds left in second half. He had made just 2 of 10 from the field prior to that shot. Atkinson was fouled 14 seconds later and made 1 of 2 foul shots to force the extra period.

Elijah Olaniyi had 19 points for the Seawolves. Miles Latimer added 16 points and six rebounds and Makale Foreman had 13 points.

Yale takes on Oberlin College at home on Friday. Stony Brook faces Seton Hall on the road on Saturday.

