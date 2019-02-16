ITHACA, N.Y. — Paul Atkinson scored 23 points, Jordan Bruner added 22 and Miye Oni 20 as Yale battled past Cornell 98-92 Saturday night, surviving a 107-point second half, for its fifth straight win.

Cornell, which was aiming for a share of the Ivy League lead with Yale, closed to 93-87 on a Jimmy Boeheim jumper with 38 seconds left, but Oni dunked a second later. Boeheim again brought Big Red to within 96-92 with a drive at nine seconds, but Bruner closed out the scoring with a layup in the final five seconds.

Atkinson pulled down 10 rebounds, leading the Bulldogs (17-4, 7-1) on the boards, which they controlled 38-27. Bruner added eight boards and Oni seven. The control of the boards helped Yale outscore Cornell 54-37 in the paint and 16-10 on second-chance baskets.

Matt Morgan led Cornell (13-11, 5-3) with 35 points, six rebounds and three steals. Boeheim finished with 24 points. Big Red made 10 3-pointers and 22 of 25 free throws.

Cornell’s 54 points and Yale’s 53 were school records for most points after halftime.

