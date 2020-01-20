Bruner was named the Ivy League player of the week earlier on Monday. He leads the league in rebounding and was 7 of 12 as the Bulldogs knocked off Brown for their seventh straight league opener.

Kyle Foster had 19 points for the Bison (2-18), who have now lost eight games in a row. Charles Williams added 16 points and Wayne Bristol Jr. had 14 points.

AD

Yale plays Brown on the road on Friday. Howard faces Florida A&M at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com