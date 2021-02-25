Ziggy Reid had 14 points for the Warriors (8-7, 8-7). Mikey Watkins added 12 points. Mykel Derring had 11 points. Jordan Minor and Justin Connolly had 10 each.
The teams meet again Friday to conclude the regular season.
