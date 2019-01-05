BEAUMONT, Texas — T.J. Atwood scored 22 points and Lamar had a big second half to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61-55 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (8-7, 1-1 Southland Conference) entered the game averaging almost 82 points but trailed 22-18 at halftime as both teams shot less than 30 percent.

The second half was a big turnaround as Lamar shot 57 percent (12 of 21) and went 16 of 24 from the foul line against the league’s best defensive team that allows 66 points a game.

Jordan Hunter added 13 points and Josh Nzeakor had 13 rebounds for Lamar.

Tre Gray led the Islanders (6-9, 1-1) with 14 points and Kareem South added 13. The Islanders were just 7 of 10 from the foul line.

Lamar’s first lead in the second half came midway through when Hunter hit a jumper to cap an 8-0 run that made it 42-41. Atwood’s jumper with 3:20 to play tied the game at 48 and started a 10-0 run that saw the Islanders turn the ball over five times.

Elijah Schmidt’s dunk when the clock dipped under a minute cut the deficit to four points, but Atwood made four straight from the line to clinch the win.

