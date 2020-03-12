Lamar advances to face No. 3 seed Nichols in Thursday’s second round. Lamar was defeated by McNeese 70-66 in the regular-season finale last Saturday.
A.J. Lawson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the seventh-seeded Cowboys (15-17). Sha’markus Kennedy added 19 points and 15 rebounds.
McNeese’s second-leading scorer Dru Kuxhausen (15 ppg) had only two points and was 0-for-6 beyond the arc.
