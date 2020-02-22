Jordan Hairston hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 to pace the Islanders (10-17, 6-10). Myles Smith added 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Lamar, which led 34-23 at halftime, shot 43% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range (5 of 16). The Cardinals made 28 of 34 foul shots (82%). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shot 54.5% from the field and 42% from distance (8 of 19). The Islanders made 6 of 9 free throws.
The Cardinals and Islanders split the season series. Texas A&M Corpus Christi won the first meeting 64-58.
