The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 15-3. Auburn scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 13-3 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State is third in the ASUN allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Story continues below advertisement

Darian Adams is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Kayne Henry is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___