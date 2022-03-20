The Hurricanes are 14-6 in ACC play. Miami averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jabari Smith is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Story continues below advertisement

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___