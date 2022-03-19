The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Miami has a 7-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kessler is averaging 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 blocks for the Tigers. Jabari Smith is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

