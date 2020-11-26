DID YOU KNOW: Auburn went 13-0 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Tigers gave up a mere 66.4 points per game while scoring 82 per outing. Saint Joseph’s went 4-9 in non-conference play, averaging 72.8 points and giving up 81.6 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.