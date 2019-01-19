Auburn center Austin Wiley (50) and Auburn player Malik Dunbar (4) attempt to disrupt Georgia forward Rayshaun Hammonds (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (Julie Bennett/Associated Press)

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn center Austin Wiley is out for the Kentucky game with a lower leg injury.

Auburn announced Wiley’s status before the 14th-ranked Tigers faced No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday. A spokesman says the 6-foot-11, 260-pound center “is expected to miss a couple of weeks.”

Wiley is averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and nearly two blocked shots a game.

Anfernee McLemore and Horace Spencer are likely to get some added playing time during his absence.

Wiley missed the opening game against South Alabama with a left foot injury.

