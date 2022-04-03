Kessler is widely regarded as a potential first-round pick but has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.
Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith, regarded as a potential No. 1 pick, hasn’t announced his decision yet.
Kessler was named the Naismith Men’s Defensive player of the year on Sunday, an award given by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Kessler was a first-team All-SEC performer and third-team Associated Press All-American. He had a pair of triple-doubles in the season, reaching double digits in points, rebounds and blocks.
