Asked if there’s a chance Truesdell could rejoin the Tigers, Harsin said: “He’s not on our team.”
Truesdell is a two-year starter at defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles last season, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
Auburn lost defensive linemen Big Kat Bryant (UCF) and Daquan Newkirk (Florida) to the transfer portal. The Tigers added transfers Marcus Harris from Kansas, Tony Fair from UAB and Eku Leota from Northwestern.
