“We had two position groups where we did not have enough guys,” coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday night. He declined to say which positions.
Malzahn said players didn’t want to attend meetings Thursday after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Players who test positive must stay isolated for 10 days followed by a seven-day reacclimation process.
The Tigers haven’t practiced since Tuesday and canceled a planned scrimmage on Saturday. Malzahn said players will be tested Sundays and Thursdays.
The Tigers are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 26 against Kentucky.
