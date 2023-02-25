Auburn faces Kentucky following Green's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -4; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits the Kentucky Wildcats after Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 78-74 win over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Wildcats are 13-3 in home games. Kentucky averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 9-6 against SEC opponents. Auburn scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Wildcats and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Advertisement

Johni Broome is averaging 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article