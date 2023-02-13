Auburn hosts Brown and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC)
The Missouri Tigers are 7-5 in SEC play. Missouri is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Auburn Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.
Brown is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Missouri Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri.
LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Missouri Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.