Harsin hired Davis on Dec. 18. The first-year Auburn coach fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 6-6 regular season before ending with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.
Defensive coordinator Derek Mason also left after the season, and was hired to run Oklahoma State’s defense. Harsin promoted Jeff Schmedding from assistant head coach/linebackers coach to replace him.
Davis played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee. He started in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks in February 2019 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2020.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll