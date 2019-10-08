Auburn has an open date this week after the 24-13 loss to No. 7 Florida.
Whitlow could return in time to play against No. 3 Georgia on Nov. 16.
His absence will likely lead to increased roles for Kam Martin and Shaun Shivers. Martin has run for 174 yards and Shivers has gained 144.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD