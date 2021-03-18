Williams was unofficially timed at 4.50 seconds in the 40.
“I feel like I am the fastest guy in all of football, especially coming into the draft this year,” Schwartz said. “I feel like I have great football IQ and I can kind of get the plays and translate it to the field right away, so I feel like a mix of that is what I can bring to the table that I can do a lot of stuff as fast as some people.”
Among the NFL personnel on hand was Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert.
