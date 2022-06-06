Auburn Regional resumes, Tigers advance to super regionals

AUBURN, Ala. — Sonny DiChiara went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Nate LaRue added three RBIs and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 on Monday in the championship of the Auburn Regional.
The game was suspended on Sunday due to lightning in the area. Auburn was leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In Monday’s resumed portion, UCLA (40-24) scored four unanswered runs but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster’s sacrifice fly and DiChiara’s run-scoring single.
Mason Barnett (3-2) allowed just one hit through 5 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out 10 for Auburn. Carson Skipper got the final two outs of the bottom of the sixth.
Leading 5-0 after five innings, Auburn added four runs in the top of the sixth. LaRue cleared the bases with a two-out double for a 9-0 lead.
