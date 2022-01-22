Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge will take over coaching Auburn’s secondary and serve as recruiting coordinator. Special teams/edge linebackers coach Bert Watts is now an associate head coach.
Harsin also hired former Auburn defensive lineman Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach and ex-Florida assistant Christian Robinson as linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator
