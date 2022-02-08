The 9,121-seat arena opened in 2010. It will be named after Bill and Connie Neville, a change approved by the Board of Trustees.
Bill’s father and grandparents graduated from Auburn. The university did not disclose the amount of the donation.
Trustees also approved plans for a new practice facility and gave final funding approval for renovations to the women’s locker room.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25