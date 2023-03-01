Auburn visits No. 2 Alabama following Miller's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (19-10, 9-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -9.5; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama plays the Auburn Tigers after Brandon Miller scored 24 points in Alabama’s 86-83 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Crimson Tide are 14-0 on their home court. Alabama ranks ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 9-7 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Jaylin Williams averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Broome is shooting 55.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

