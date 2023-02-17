Auburn visits Vanderbilt following Broome's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Auburn’s 89-56 victory against the Missouri Tigers. The Commodores have gone 9-5 in home games. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 8-5 in SEC play. Auburn is sixth in the SEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Broome averaging 3.1.

The Commodores and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Broome is averaging 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

