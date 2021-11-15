“Both of those guys are in good spirits, and it’s unfortunate what happened to them,” Harsin said. “Those guys have handled it well. Guys on the team know what we need to do to have guys step up and be able to fill those roles and get ourselves ready to play in this next game.”
Quarterback T.J. Finley, who started five games for LSU as a freshman last season, will start Saturday at South Carolina.
Sophomore Ben Patton, the backup kicker, hasn’t attempted a field goal in his career.
