Brown, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, had 50 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss and four sacks this season. Off the field, Brown made the SEC academic honor roll. He graduated from Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

AD

Brown is the first player from Auburn to win the IMPACT award, which stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

AD

Auburn will receive a $25,000 check for its general scholarship fund. The other finalists’ schools will receive checks for $5,000.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD