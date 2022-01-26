No one should be surprised by Smith’s season, either. After all, he was a top-five prospect coming out of Sandy Creek High in Tyrone, Georgia, last season and has hoops pedigree. His father, Jabari Smith Sr., played at LSU (1998-2000) before a 10-year professional career that included NBA stops with Sacramento, Philadelphia and New Jersey. His cousin is Kwame Brown, a 13-year NBA veteran and the No. 1 pick in 2001.