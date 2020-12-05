Levelle Zeigler scored 18 points for Chicago State (0-5) with Xavier Johnson adding 15.
The Wildcats made 15 of 19 free throws in the first half to overcome 39% shooting and take a 51-35 lead. Kopp and Audige had 14 and 10 points, respectively. Johnson had 13 for the Cougars.
A 15-2 run had Northwestern up by double figures for good midway through the first half, but the Wildcats really heated up in the second half. They shot 69 percent (20 of 29), going 7 of 12 from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Cougars 29-7 after the break to finish with a 54-23 advantage on the glass. With 13 offensive rebounds they had a 22-1 advantage on second-chance points and it was 42-20 on points in the paint.
Northwestern is home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
