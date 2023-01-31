Audige leads Northwestern against Iowa after 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -6.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Chase Audige scored 24 points in Northwestern’s 81-61 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hawkeyes are 10-2 on their home court. Iowa is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Kris Murray leads the Hawkeyes with 8.6 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is third in the Big Ten allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Advertisement

Audige is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article