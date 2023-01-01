Audige leads Northwestern against Ohio State after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -2.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Chase Audige scored 24 points in Northwestern’s 63-58 win over the Brown Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Northwestern is sixth in the Big Ten with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Nicholson averaging 2.2.

The Buckeyes have gone 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audige averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Boo Buie is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 15.8 points. Zed Key is shooting 63.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

