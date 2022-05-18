Augustana hockey starting in 2023-24, will play in CCHA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana University will be a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association when it starts its Division I men’s program in 2023-24.
“The CCHA supports the continued growth of college hockey and (is) excited to accept Augustana University as our ninth member,” CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia said. “Sioux Falls is a proven hockey community and the commitment Augustana University is making to Division I hockey is impressive.”
Augustana broke ground last fall on a 3,000-seat hockey arena and last month announced the hiring of its head coach, Minnesota assistant Garrett Raboin.
Augustana will play one two-game series against each of the other CCHA members in 2023-24 and 2024-25 before playing a full league schedule beginning in 2025-26.
Current CCHA members are Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State, Northern Michigan, and St. Thomas.
