MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nina Augustin hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Robert Morris avenged last year’s Northeast Conference tournament championship game loss with a 65-54 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sunday, earning its sixth NCAA Tournament berth.

Isabella Posset scored 12 points and tournament MVP Nneka Ezeigbo had 11 points with 12 rebounds for the top-seeded Colonials (22-10), who lost to the Red Flash in last year’s title game 66-56.

Augustin and Ester Castedo hit big 3-pointers down the stretch to send Robert Morris, which was in its sixth-straight championship game, to the NCAAs for the second time in three years.

The Red Flash (16-17), seeded fourth, pulled within 53-51 with 4:21 to play on a Karson Swogger jumper that capped a 9-0 run. Following a Robert Morris turnover, Saint Francis pounded the boards and had four chances to tie or take the lead on the next possession but missed four inside shots. At the other end, Possett passed it out to Nina Augustin on the right wing and she buried a 3-pointer.

Saint Francis had two more misses and two turnovers on the next three possessions before Posset dribbled the shot clock down, drove to the right baseline and found Castedo in the right corner for the back-breaking 3-pointer.

Robert Morris struggled to put the game away, going 4 of 13 from the field and 6 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Saint Francis was just 5 of 18 and missed 3 of 4 free throws in the last minute. Ezeigbo, the NEC defensive player of the year, finished 4 of 17 from the field and 3 of 9 from the foul line.



Robert Morris’ Nneka Ezeigbo (33) shoots as St. Francis (Pa)’s Courtney Zezza (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Northeast Conference women’s tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moon, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

Jess Kovatch, the NEC player of the year, led Saint Francis with 18 points but was 6 of 23 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Courtney Zezza added 12 points.

Robert Morris, which has won 32 straight home games against conference opponents, had the league’s stingiest defense by holding teams to 54.9 points and 37.1 percent shooting. Saint Francis shot 33.3 percent, making just 4 of 19 from distance, and had 20 turnovers that led to 22 points. The Colonials were the only team to beat the Red Flash twice this year, including 66-53 on the same court in the regular-season finale.

This marked the first NEC rematch since 1996 when the Red Flash and Mount St. Mary’s met for the third-straight time.

