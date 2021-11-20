Ikaika Ragsdale had 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and Ayo Adeyi added a 81 yards rushing, including a 28-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:36 left in the third quarter.
Tyrese Chambers had three receptions for 79 yards, including a 60-yard TD for the Panthers.
Florida International (1-10, 0-7) has lost 10 straight games following a 48-10 win over Long Island University in the season opener.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25